Wrong-way 405 Freeway crash in Sherman Oaks leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

At least one person was killed and two others were injured following what investigators said was a wrong-way crash on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Steve Geraty with the California Highway Patrol said they received several calls from drivers reporting a wrong-way driver on the 405 Freeway at Skirball Center Drive. Once the driver made it into the San Fernando Valley at the Valley Vista Boulevard exit, the driver collided head-on with another vehicle in the carpool lane.

Following the crash, good Samaritans rushed to get people out of their cars and began to administer CPR before first responders arrived.

Arriving CHP officers jumped into action and provided lifesaving efforts to the driver who was driving the wrong way. However, they were declared dead at the scene.

The second driver, who was from Kern County, was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

All southbound lanes were initially closed for the investigation. By 6:30 a.m., two lanes had reopened.

Aerial images from SkyFOX at 7 a.m. showed traffic was backed up for miles not only on the freeway, but also along Sepulveda Boulevard. Drivers were asked to take alternative routes, including Mulholland Drive.

All lanes reopened by 9:41 a.m.

Investigators were looking into the possibility that the wrong-way driver was impaired. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.