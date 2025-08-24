Expand / Collapse search

405 Freeway to reopen near West LA after weekend closures

By CNS staff
Published  August 24, 2025 9:31pm PDT
Traffic
FOX 11
Construction creates heavy traffic on 405 Freeway

Construction creates heavy traffic on 405 Freeway

Multiple lanes of the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass are closed as Caltrans began road improvements Friday night.

The Brief

    • All lanes of the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday after weekend closures for Caltrans road improvements.
    • The closures, part of the $143.7 million I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, caused traffic disruptions in the Westwood and West Los Angeles area.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - All lanes of the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass are set to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday following weekend closures to accommodate Caltrans road improvements.

The closures -- begun at 10 p.m. Friday -- had originally been scheduled for two weeks ago, but were moved to this weekend as part of the $143.7 million, I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between Van Nuys and Westwood. Caltrans did not give a reason for the change.

Three lanes in each direction were closed, along with occasional on- ramp closures that snarled traffic in the Westwood and West Los Angeles area, even on a weekend.

According to Caltrans, "Extended weekend lane closures will occur about every two weeks along various sections of I-405 for approximately 25 weekends."

TrafficWest Los AngelesWestwoodLos AngelesSherman OaksWoodland HillsBel Air