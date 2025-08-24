405 Freeway to reopen near West LA after weekend closures

The Brief All lanes of the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday after weekend closures for Caltrans road improvements. The closures, part of the $143.7 million I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, caused traffic disruptions in the Westwood and West Los Angeles area.



All lanes of the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass are set to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday following weekend closures to accommodate Caltrans road improvements.

The closures -- begun at 10 p.m. Friday -- had originally been scheduled for two weeks ago, but were moved to this weekend as part of the $143.7 million, I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between Van Nuys and Westwood. Caltrans did not give a reason for the change.

Three lanes in each direction were closed, along with occasional on- ramp closures that snarled traffic in the Westwood and West Los Angeles area, even on a weekend.

According to Caltrans, "Extended weekend lane closures will occur about every two weeks along various sections of I-405 for approximately 25 weekends."