405 Freeway lane closures through Sepulveda Pass begin Aug. 22: What to know

The Brief Extended weekend lane closures on the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass have been delayed by two weeks. The closures, which will reduce the number of lanes to three in each direction, are now scheduled for the weekend of August 22-25.



Weekend closures on the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass have been delayed by two weeks, according to an announcement from Caltrans on Tuesday.

What we know:

The closures were originally planned for the weekend of August 8-11 but have been rescheduled for the weekend of August 22-25.

According to a statement from Caltrans, the work will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, August 22, and conclude at 5 a.m. on Monday, August 25.

The project is part of a $143.7 million I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between Van Nuys and Westwood.

Extended weekend closures are expected to occur approximately every two weeks for about 25 weekends.

What we don't know:

Caltrans did not provide a reason for the two-week delay in the work schedule.

Local perspective:

The closures on the northbound side of the freeway will reduce the number of lanes to three from Santa Monica Boulevard to just north of Sunset Boulevard.

The Santa Monica Boulevard on-ramp and the Wilshire Boulevard off-ramp will be closed, along with the eastbound and westbound Wilshire Boulevard on-ramps to the northbound 405.

The Sunset Boulevard on- and off-ramps and the Sepulveda Boulevard/Moraga Drive off-ramp will also be closed.

On the southbound side, lanes will be reduced to three from just north of Sunset Boulevard to eastbound Wilshire Boulevard.

The Sunset Boulevard/Church Lane on- and off-ramps and the westbound Wilshire Boulevard on-ramp to the southbound 405 will also be closed.