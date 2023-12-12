Firefighters working to rescue driver trapped in box truck on 405 Freeway

article

Crews were working to free a driver who became trapped when a box truck fell over its side off the 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.

The incident was reported at 1:23 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at the Victory Boulevard exit in Van Nuys.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed traffic was stopped on both sides of the freeway.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.