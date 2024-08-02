Motorcyclist killed on 405 Freeway in North Hills area

Authorities Friday morning were investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist on the 405 Freeway in the North Hills area.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were called to the northbound side of the freeway near Nordhoff Street just after 2:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist and a dark sedan in the middle lanes of the freeway.

The motorcycle rider was declared dead at the scene.

A SigAlert was issued for hours and all northbound lanes were closed for hours. By 6:40 a.m., all lanes reopened.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

City News Service contributed to this report.