Motorcyclist killed on 405 Freeway in North Hills area

Updated  August 2, 2024 6:41am PDT
Los Angeles
Authorities were investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in the North Hills area.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities Friday morning were investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist on the 405 Freeway in the North Hills area.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were called to the northbound side of the freeway near Nordhoff Street just after 2:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist and a dark sedan in the middle lanes of the freeway. 

The motorcycle rider was declared dead at the scene. 

A SigAlert was issued for hours and all northbound lanes were closed for hours. By 6:40 a.m., all lanes reopened. 

No further information was immediately released by authorities. 

City News Service contributed to this report.