405 Freeway gridlock: Caltrans warns of major Sepulveda Pass delays this weekend

The Brief Caltrans has issued a major travel warning for the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass starting Friday, March 20 at 10 p.m. due to extended weekend lane reductions in both directions. Northbound and southbound traffic will be down to three lanes between Getty Center Drive and Skirball Center Drive until Monday at 5 a.m. for pavement rehabilitation. Drivers are advised to use Sepulveda Boulevard as a primary detour, with 25 additional weekend closures expected as part of the $143.7 million infrastructure project.



Caltrans officials are warning Southern California commuters to prepare for significant delays this weekend as the 405 Freeway undergoes major construction through the Sepulveda Pass.

The work is part of a massive pavement rehabilitation effort designed to improve long-term road safety and mobility between Van Nuys and Westwood.

What we know:

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, March 20 and ending at 5 a.m. Monday, March 23, the northbound 405 will be reduced to three lanes from just south of Getty Center Drive to north of Bel Air Crest Road.

Simultaneously, southbound traffic will be funneled into three lanes from the Skirball Center Drive on-ramp to north of the Getty Center Drive off-ramp.

During this window, the Getty Center Drive on- and off-ramps will be completely closed to traffic.

What they're saying:

Caltrans has emphasized the necessity of these upgrades for the region's infrastructure, noting that the $143.7 million I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation

Project is aimed at "improving safety, mobility and extending the lifespan of the roadway through Sepulveda Pass."

Officials also issued a warning for those living nearby, stating that "residents and businesses near the construction zone may experience noise, vibration and dust associated with the work."

Timeline:

Friday, 10 p.m.: Lane reductions and Getty Center ramp closures begin.

Saturday – Sunday: Construction continues 24/7 with heavy congestion expected.

Monday, 5 a.m.: All lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen to commuters.

Future: This is the first of 26 total scheduled extended weekend closures for this project.

What you can do:

Drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid the 405 through the pass if possible. Caltrans recommends using Sepulveda Boulevard as the primary alternative.

Northbound Detour: Continue on Sepulveda Boulevard and use the Skirball Center Drive on-ramp to re-enter the freeway.

Southbound Detour: Exit toward Sepulveda Boulevard and use Church Lane to reach the Sunset Boulevard on-ramp.

Always check real-time traffic maps before departing, as schedules remain subject to change based on weather or operational conditions.