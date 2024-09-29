4 stabbings over 9 hours reported in Long Beach

Long Beach police were boosting their presence Sunday after four stabbings occurred in the city in a nine-hour period, authorities said.

"The LBPD will have additional police presence today, including patrol officers and Neighborhood Safety Bike Team officers, to engage with residents and businesses," the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement Sunday morning.

The first attack occurred at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Pacific Coast Highway. Police said an argument escalated into a fight and the male victim was stabbed several times in the upper body. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, while the victim was hospitalized with stable vital signs.

At about 2 a.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of Second Street in Belmont Shore, where two men were in a physical altercation which escalated when the suspect stabbed the victim in the upper body. That victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Police said the suspect fled the scene, and no motive or description was immediately available.

At 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital regarding two stabbing victims. The preliminary investigation indicated that two women were in a physical altercation in the 200 block of Pine Avenue downtown with another woman who allegedly stabbed each victim in the upper body. Both victims were taken to the hospital with stable vital signs. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate a crime scene.

The fourth stabbing occurred around 3 a.m. in the 5100 block of Second Street, but police said it was not believed to be related to the earlier stabbing at the same location. The victim was outside in a dispute with a group of women, "which escalated when one female suspect punched the victim, and a second female suspect stabbed the victim in the upper body," police said. "The victim self-transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Suspect information and the motive for the stabbing are under investigation."

Long Beach police urged anyone with information regarding any of the stabbing attacks to call them at 562-435-6711. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.