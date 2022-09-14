4 people shot in downtown LA: LAFD

Four men were hospitalized following a shooting in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The shooting on Skid Row was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near 400 E. 5th Street. Authorities said multiple people were shot.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and black shoes. He was last seen in a dark charcoal grey Saturn driving on 5th Street from San Julian.

Authorities are actively investigating what exactly led up to the shooting.

