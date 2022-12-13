GALLERY: 4 mountain lion kittens born in Santa Monica Mountains

Say hello to the newest residents of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Four mountain lions were born in late July when they were estimated to be 34 days old. They are known to researchers as P-109, P-110, P-111, and P-112, and were tagged by biologists in August when their mother was away from their den.

The kittens will now be part of an ongoing 20-year study on how big cats interact with the urban environment.

Four mountain lions were born in the Santa Monica Mountains in Summer 2022. (National Park Service)




