$4 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Compton

More than $4 million worth of illegal drugs including fentanyl and ecstasy pills were seized in Compton Tuesday, according to authorities.

The drugs were discovered at a home in the 100 block of South Willow Avenue.

A search warrant at the home resulted in the seizure of about 5.5 lbs. of suspected tar heroin, 10 kilos of suspected powder cocaine, 6 kilos of suspected powder fentanyl, 6,000 suspected ecstasy pills containing fentanyl, and 254,000 suspected fentanyl pills all worth a combined estimated street value of $4.2 million, authorities said.

Two people - an adult and a boy - were arrested in connection with the seized drugs and charged with multiple felonies, according to authorities. Their names were not released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Narcotics Bureau at (562) 946-7125.