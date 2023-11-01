$4 million worth of computers stolen in LA: Police

A La Puente man has been arrested for grand theft auto after he allegedly stole computers valued at $4 million from Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Julio Vieyra, 53, is accused of arranging for the pickup and transport of the Lenovo computers to a destination in Colton.

Vieyra was contacted by authorities when he was driving the load of stolen computers, which were supposed to be delivered to Findley, Ohio, officials said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy LAPD

Vieyra was interviewed and admitted to cutting the bolt seal of the trailer to identify its contents. Authorities said Vieyra also admitted to ditching a tracking device prior to redirecting the computers to the cities of Colton and Industry.

Anyone with information regarding Julio Vieyra or this incident is asked to call Commercial Crimes Division at (213) 486-5920