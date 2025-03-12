Mega Millions ticket worth $900,000 sold in California

The Brief A Mega Millions ticket worth more than $900,000 was sold in California. The winning ticket was sold in Orange County. Winning numbers from the Mar. 14 drawing: 1, 19, 26, 38, 69. MB: 15.



Feeling lucky? As the nation awaits the winner of the $277 million Mega Millions lottery winner, someone in California may be $900,000 richer.

What we know:

According to California Lottery's website late Tuesday night, a ticket worth $929,866 was sold at the United Pacific on Aliso Creek Road in Aliso Viejo.

The news comes as Mega Millions held a drawing for the then-top prize of $256 million.

Below were the winning numbers for March 11, which apparently no one got:

1, 19, 26, 38, 69. MB: 15.

What's next:

The drawing for the $277 million jackpot will be held on Friday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 277 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

