4 arrested in Burbank for child-related sex crimes

Four suspects were arrested in Burbank last week for child-related sex crimes, according to the Burbank Police Department.

The arrests were part of Operation Protect the Innocent, a weeklong operation in which probation compliance checks were conducted on registered sex offenders in the city and online.

The following four suspects were arrested on various charges including possession of child pornography: Paul Medina, 37, of Los Angeles; Daniel Berman, 21, of North Hollywood; Michael Angulo, 31, of Canoga Park; Eduardo Pubill, 36, of Los Angeles.

"Parents need to be vigilant in monitoring their children’s internet and phone use. Always be aware and approve of whom they are meeting, both online and in person," said Lieutenant Claudio Losacco, who oversaw this weeklong operation.

The public is reminded that any suspected inappropriate contact with a minor or knowledge of child pornography on the internet should be immediately reported to local law enforcement agencies or to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.