4 arrested for murder of security guard at underground Hollywood Hills casino

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a security guard at an illegal casino in the Hollywood Hills last week, according to officials.

Rudy Javier Madrid, 26, Matthew Scott Riley, 29, Michael John Blankenship, 52, and Stephen Hans Dunkel, 23, were arrested Wednesday, for the shooting and killing of security guard Anthony Rivas, during what police said was an attempted robbery.

The attack happened around 4 a.m. on May 31, at a hookah lounge in the 3300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard. According to police, Riley and Madrid came in through the back of the club wearing masks, where they confronted Rivas. Rivas tried to pull out his gun, according to investigators, but wasn't able to before one of the men allegedly shot Rivas multiple times.

By the time first responders arrived at the casino, Rivas, 32, was pronounced dead.

(Clockwise from top left) Rudy Javier Madrid, Matthew Scott Riley, Michael John Blankenship and Stephen Hans Dunkel

According to police, the hookah lounge was a front for an illegal casino. Police believe Dunkel was a former dealer at the casino, and was also the team's getaway driver, while Blankenship was a decoy. Investigators with the LAPD's Valley Homicide team, who made the arrests, said they also believe the group is responsible for other armed robberies at underground casinos which were not reported.

The four were scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

Rivas leaves behind a wife and two young children. His family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover expenses.