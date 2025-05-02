$30K worth of sunglasses recovered after burglary pursuit in Chino Hills; 3 arrested

article

Three of seven suspects have been arrested in connection with a burglary at the Sunglass Hut in Chino Hills, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

On April 26, deputies responded to a burglary in progress at the Sunglass Hut located at 13850 City Center Drive in Chino Hills.

Seven suspects entered the store and stole 100 sunglasses worth approximately $30,000, officials said.

The suspects left the scene in two vehicles, one of which was pursued and became disabled in Fontana.

Three suspects ditched the vehicle but were later arrested.

Devonte Moore, 18, and Deprice Battles, 18, were booked for commercial burglary at the West Valley Detention Center, while a 17-year-old was booked at San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.

What's next:

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is urging anyone with information about the incident or other potential victims to come forward. Individuals can contact the Chino Hills Station at (909) 364-2000 or provide anonymous tips through the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME or the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com .