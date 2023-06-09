30,000-gallon sewage spill shuts down beaches in Rancho Palos Verdes

article

Residents in parts of Rancho Palos Verdes are dealing with a smelly start to their weekend following a massive sewage spill.

Los Angeles County Public Health said about 30,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled onto Agua Amarga Creek.

The sewage spill forced beaches to shut down to the public as crews deal with the smelly situation:

Agua Amarga Creek opening into Lunada Bay

Three-fourth mile up the coast from Agua Amarga Creek opening into Lunada Bay

Three-fourth mile down the coast from Agua Amarga Creek opening into Lunada Bay

A water main break in the 6800 block of Fircove Drive is the reason for the sewage spill, LA County said in a press release Friday.

Officials did not say when the beaches will reopen to the public.