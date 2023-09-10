3-year-old in critical condition after hit-and-run in Lancaster

The search continues for a hit-and-run driver in Lancaster who sent a child to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened Saturday near W. Avenue H 8 and 20th Street.

According to authorities, the suspect was driving westbound when their car hit the 3-year-old child in the bicycle lane with his parents.

The suspect drove off in an older black Toyota Camry.

The extent of the child's injuries are not known.

No other information was immediately available.



