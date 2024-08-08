3-week-old puppies tossed from car near Mission Viejo animal shelter

article

A man was arrested after he allegedly tossed 10 puppies from his car in Mission Viejo last month, just down the road from an animal shelter.

It happened on July 21. Officials with the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center said a man pulled up in his car around 2:30 a.m. and tossed the puppies out of the back of his car, into the bushes. The man dumped the puppies just down the road from the center.

A dog walker at the center found the 3-week-old puppies hours later in a puppy pool and brought them to the shelter. The puppies, however, were without their mother. The shelter says puppies and kittens shouldn't be separated from their mothers until at least 6 weeks.

The department then found surveillance footage showing the car that dumped the pups. After investigating, they were able to identify the car and the suspect the next day.

"Officers contacted the suspect and through an interview, determined he had abandoned the newborn puppies."

Officials did not release his name, but said that once they found him, they were able to find the puppies' mom, a dog named Holly, and bring her to the shelter so she could continue to care for her babies.

Mission Viejo Animal Services said it's filing animal cruelty charges against the man.

MVAS used the incident to stress that even if the shelter is full, abandoning animals is not safe.

"Even if MVAS doesn’t have available room to accept the relinquished animal(s), the center has relationships with many organizations that can assist with placing pets," the department wrote in a press release. "In addition to these pups being dropped in coyote country in the middle of the night, they were separated from their mother before ready and healthy enough to do so."

The puppies were put in foster care, the department said, and they and mom Holly are "in good health and will be available for adoption soon."