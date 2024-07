A kitten stuck in a tire in Garden Grove was rescued by firefighters thanks to a Good Samaritan.

According to authorities, that Good Samaritan heard meowing and discovered the kitten stuck in his car's spare tire.

Firefighters at Station 86 responded to the call to safely free the kitty using the truck's reciprocating saw and a large spoon to protect it from the blade.

Once the kitten was free, the Good Samaritan took it home.