3 wanted for alleged theft at Westlake Village Costco

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects involved in an alleged theft at a Costco in Los Angeles County.

It happened on Dec. 7 at the warehouse parking lot in Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the suspects allegedly followed the victim as she left the store. Surveillance video shows the man taking the woman's wallet from her purse. The woman later reported her stolen credit cards were declined at a Walmart.

The three suspects were seen getting into an Infiniti SUV and leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).