3 teenagers killed when car plunges off the elevated 210 Freeway in Pasadena

Three teenagers died Sunday night after a vehicle plunged off the elevated 210 Freeway in Pasadena and landed on the street below.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 8:26 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness reported that the vehicle fell off the freeway and landed at the intersection of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said.

Driver Andyn Bae, 17, and passenger Eric Gullekson, 16, died at the scene. Passenger Nicholas Torres, 17, died at Huntington Memorial Hospital.

Bae would have turned 18 on Monday according to the coroner's office. Gullekson and Bae are from Temple City, and Torres is from Monterey Park.



Pasadena police Lt. Lemos told reporters there were five people in the vehicle and that three were taken to a trauma center with very serious injuries. One was the person pronounced dead at the hospital. The conditions of the others were not available.

"For unknown reasons at this time, the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the raised concrete curb edge, he continued westbound and collided with the chain link fence," the California Highway Patrol wrote in their crash report. "The vehicle collided with the descending dirt/shrub embankment and rolled over."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and investigators said it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Family members of the victims gathered at the crash site Monday to set up a memorial with candles, balloons and photos.

The mother of Gullekson, Leonor Montelongo, spoke with FOX 11 along with her relatives.

"This is my son, my baby. He was taken too soon from me. I want condolences for all the families of the children that lost their lives here and I just miss him [Gullekson]," she said.

Joe Delatorre, the stepfather of Torres, also spoke about his son, Nicholas. He said he raised him since he was a child along with his wife who is Torres' mother.

"He was a good kid and a quiet kid. She [Torre's mother] is going through a really bad time right now so what I'm going to do is stay strong for her. I don't want this to happen to anybody else," he said.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the families:

