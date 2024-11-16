3 shot and killed at Lancaster home on fire

article

Three people were shot to death Saturday morning at a residence in Lancaster that was on fire. One person in that fire was rushed to the hospital, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 44500 block of North Tabler Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Firefighters were called out to the home at 1:43 a.m. and had the fire out at 2:20 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Paramedics rushed one person to a hospital, he said. The extent of that person's injuries was unknown.

The shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.