3 Los Angeles-area deaths linked to Labor Day weekend heat wave

article

Heat exposure contributed to the deaths of at least three people in Los Angeles County during a record-breaking heat wave over the Labor Day weekend, according to the coroner’s office.

They each died Sunday, Sept. 6, when LA County hit its highest-ever temperature: 121 degrees (49.4 Celsius), recorded in Woodland Hills, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

All three people were believed to be homeless, underscoring the dangers unsheltered people face when temperatures spike, the newspaper said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Holland Harmond, a 60-year-old man, died at 3:30 p.m. on a sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles, according to the coroner. Holland died from heart disease, with heat exposure and chronic alcohol abuse as contributing factors, records show.

RELATED:

Advertisement

• Dangerous heat wave continues baking Southland

• Statewide Flex Alert issued on Labor Day weekend, some areas in SoCal expect triple-digit temps

• California Labor Day weekend brings dangerous heat, fire, virus fears

A man in his 70s whose name wasn’t disclosed because his family has yet to be informed of his death died at 7:20 p.m. in South Los Angeles. He too died from heart disease, with heat exposure a contributing factor, according to records.

A woman who has yet to be identified died at 6:10 p.m. in South Pasadena, near the city’s train station, according to coroner’s records. She died of hyperthermia, officials said.