3 LA neighborhoods targeted by suspected serial arsonist

Fire investigators believe a serial arsonist is targeting the Los Angeles neighborhoods of Silver Lake, Glassell Park, and Mount Washington – leaving residents on edge.

Officials said at least 25 fires have been intentionally set in those areas in the past month. A man who matched the same description has been caught on multiple security cameras setting several trees on fire, often close to homes. Now, residents are concerned he will strike again in the middle of the night.

"I opened the curtains and I saw all my trees on fire. I mean ablaze, completely ablaze," said Mt. Washington resident Walter Moguel.

Security video from his home near San Rafael and Avenue 37 shows a human figure disappearing into the trees for a minute, then leaving shortly before the fire begins.

Several other homes in the area have also caught the suspected arsonist on video.

"He parked down around the block and put his hoodie on and his mask. And came up and lit this stuff on fire," said resident Chris Murphy. "It's scary, but what can you do? Now you just got to live weary, cautious, anxious of what might happen."

An arrest could come soon. Los Angeles Police Department officials said they confiscated a vehicle matching the suspect's vehicle late Tuesday night.