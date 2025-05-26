14-year-old among 3 hurt in triple shooting in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Three people, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting Sunday night in the Shoreline Village area of Long Beach.
What we know:
The incident was reported at 10:50 p.m. in the vicinity of Shoreline Drive and Shoreline Village Drive.
According to police, the shooting happened in front of the public docks where both residents and visitors can dock.
Officials said Long Beach Fire Department paramedics transported the woman to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to her upper body.
SUGGESTED: Woman killed in Long Beach crash after swerving car into Metro train
Investigators later learned that a 14-year-old boy "self-transported" to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to one leg or foot.
Additionally, a man took himself to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to one leg or foot.
Police said none of the shooting victims are connected to each other.
Authorities are investigating whether the shooting may have been gang-related.
What we don't know:
Detectives are actively working to piece together the details of the shooting.
SUGGESTED: 15-year-old arrested, accused of killing homeless man at Long Beach encampment
The circumstances leading up to the incident, potential motives, and information about a suspect or suspects have not yet been released.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Long Beach Police Department.