Woman killed in Long Beach crash after swerving car into Metro train

article

The Brief A woman was killed after swerving her car into a Metro train in Long Beach. Police said the woman had her headlights off at the time of the crash, and may have been speeding, impaired or both. A passenger in the car was hospitalized.



A woman was killed and another was injured after their car swerved into a Metro train in Long Beach on Friday night.

Now, police are investigating whether the driver who died was speeding and/or impaired at the time of the crash.

What we know:

The crash happened just before around 11:45 p.m. on Friday night, according to the Long Beach Police Department, near the intersection of 12th Street and Long Beach Boulevard.

Officials said a woman was driving an Infinity south along Long Beach Boulevard "at a high rate of speed with no headlights on." That's when a man in a Honda turned south onto Long Beach Boulevard in front of the woman.

SUGGESTED: Oxnard taco stand worker severely injured after Metrolink train, big rig collide

The man, fearing he was about to be rear-ended, swerved into a guard rail. The woman driving the Infinity also swerved, but lost control and hit the Metro train, police said.

First responders with the Long Beach Fire Department took the driver of the Infinity and her passenger to the hospital. The driver later died.

What we don't know:

While the passenger in the Infinity was taken to the hospital, officials did not give any indication of her condition.

The LBPD identified the woman who was killed only as a 21-year-old Compton resident.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear, but officials say they're looking into whether the Infinity driver was speeding or impaired.

What you can do:

Anyone who knows anything about the crash should contact the LBPD at 562-570-7355.