15-year-old arrested, accused of killing homeless man at Long Beach encampment

The Brief Long Beach Police have arrested a 15-year-old who they say shot and killed a man at an encampment in November. The teen is also believed to have shot another man at the encampment who survived. Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive for the killing.



Long Beach Police have arrested a 15-year-old who they say shot two homeless men, killing one at an encampment back in November.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Nov. 24, 2024 at an encampment along E. Ocean Boulevard.

Officers got to the encampment around 2 a.m. that day. There, they found two men who had been shot in the upper body. First responders were able to treat one of the victims and took him to the hospital.

The other man, identified as 51-year-old Frank Suggs, died at the scene.

What we know:

Officials arrested a 15-year-old on May 22, who they say is responsible for shooting both men. The teen is a Long Beach resident, the Long Beach Police Department said. The LBPD booked him on suspicion of murder.

SUGGESTED: Long Beach police arrest second man accused of 2021 murder at homeless encampment

The teen is being held at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall without bail.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive for the shootings.

What's next:

The teen has not yet been charged. The LBPD has handed the case to the LA County District Attorney's Office.

Officers are still investigating the case. Anyone with information should call detectives at 562-570-7244.