3 girls hospitalized in apparent drug overdose in Santa Monica

Three teenage girls who apparently overdosed on an unknown substance at an apartment in Santa Monica were hospitalized Wednesday, two of them in critical but stable condition, police said.

Santa Monica police and fire personnel were sent to the 2000 block of 20th Street at about 11 p.m. Tuesday on "a report of a possible overdose," said Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department.

"Three female juveniles, believed to have experienced a drug overdose, were transported to a local hospital by SMFD to be treated," Flores said. "Two of the females have been listed as critical but stable condition and the third is conscious and alert."

Further information was not immediately available. The investigation was continuing, Flores said.