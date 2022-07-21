3 firefighters injured in South LA fire

Three firefighters were injured Thursday while battling a commercial building fire in South Los Angeles.

Two were treated at the scene and continued working while the third firefighter was taken to the hospital and currently is in good condition, according to Battalion Fire Chief Brett Willis with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews responded to the structure fire just before 5 a.m. at the building on Manchester near Figueroa.

A nearby apartment building was evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.