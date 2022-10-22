3 arrested for allegedly shooting man to death in Santa Ana

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, police said Saturday.

Santa Ana resident Abelino Vigueras, 25, was found lying in the street at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1500 block of East Warren Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Santa Ana police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:24 a.m.

The shooting was believed gang related, police said.

Detectives developed information about a vehicle involved in the shooting and ultimately arrested the driver and an occupant, police said.

Investigators learned a third person was involved in the shooting, then located and detained that suspect, police said. A firearm was also found.

The three suspects were booked into the Santa Ana jail for charges including suspicion of murder, police said. Their names were not immediately released.