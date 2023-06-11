3 armed men rob armored truck in South LA

Detectives Sunday continued their investigation into the robbery of at least $15,000 from an armored truck at rifle point by three men wearing ski masks in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles.

The robbery occurred around 11:20 a.m. Saturday on Crenshaw Boulevard west of Florence Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.

The men were described as about 6-feet tall, between the ages of 30 and 35. Police said they took about $15,000 and fled in a white SUV eastbound on Florence Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was an armored truck parked in front of a 7- Eleven.

The LAPD's 77th Street station urged anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 323-786-5075 or 877-527-3247. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.