Preliminary 3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Thousand Oaks

A preliminary 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck Monday near Thousand Oaks.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 7:59 a.m. Monday about three miles north northwest of Thousand Oaks.

It was recorded at a depth of about 1.2 miles.

According to USGS, the earthquake was felt by residents north of Oxnard, as south as Long Beach and inland in the Antelope Valley.



There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.



USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



