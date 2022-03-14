3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes near Palm Springs

A small earthquake struck Monday near Palm Springs.



The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 12:16 p.m. Monday about 9 miles southeast of Palm Springs.

It was recorded at a depth of about 6.8 miles.



There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.



USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



