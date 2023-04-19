$25,000 reward offered for info on armored truck robberies in LA County

article

The FBI is searching for at least three people they say are responsible for a string of armored truck robberies in Southern California over the course of a year, and are offering a $25,000 reward for information on the suspects.

The so-called "Chesapeake Bandits," are responsible for at least three armored truck robberies in Los Angeles County between February 2022 and February 2023, with attacks in South Los Angeles, Hawthorne and Inglewood over that time, according to the FBI.

Officials believe the group targets the trucks when they service drive-thru ATMs, or when the drivers are exiting businesses. They then zip tie the driver and hold him at gun point, while others get into the truck and steal the money.

In one of the robberies, officials said one shot was fired, but no one was hit. The FBI said these thieves should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or at tips.fbi.gov.