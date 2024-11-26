22 suspects linked to illegal gambling bust in LA arrested

The Brief Authorities arrested 22 suspects linked to an illegal gambling operation in Los Angeles. The sting resulted from several tips reported to LA Regional Crime Stoppers. The 22 suspects are all Los Angeles residents.



Twenty-two suspects were arrested last week in connection with an illegal gambling operation in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened Thursday around 8 p.m. at 10122 South Figueroa Street.

The sting operation was the result of multiple anonymous tips to LA Regional Crime Stoppers reporting illegal gambling and narcotics activity at that location, police said.

The following suspects - all residents of Los Angeles - were arrested for various offenses, including gambling, firearms possession, and narcotics possession: Rafael Casanova, 35; Noe Cabrera, 30; Magic Brooks, 39; Tamarra Johnson, 42; Dunia Perdomo-Martinez, 36; Carolyn Serrano, 31; Mayra Serrano, 34.

The following suspects were cited and released: Cristian Teutla, 28; Eddy Martinez, 44; Laura Villegas, 60; Nancy Villa, 40; Miranda Mitchell, 21; Rosalinda Hammond, 36; Esther Guardado, 40; Gerardo Sandoval, 40; Jose Lemus, 36; Danial Haywood, 36; Liliana Granados, 27; Bobby Johnson, 43; Johnny Robinson, 40; Francisco Amezquita, 42; Javier Alvarado, 35.

During the search, officers recovered several illegal gambling machines, narcotics, and two firearms.

Several agencies including Southeast Vice, Southeast Gang Enforcement Detail, Southeast Narcotics Enforcement Detail, 77th Vice, Harbor Vice, Southwest Vice, and Southeast Patrol, were part of the operation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast Area Vice Detail at (213) 972-1017.