21-year-old man arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Fullerton

A motorist has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a 67-year-old man who was hit while riding a bicycle in Fullerton, police said Friday.

Jonathan Ocampo, 21, of Anaheim was arrested late Thursday afternoon at the Fullerton police station, said Fullerton Police Department Capt. Jon Radus.

Ocampo was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter, Radus said.

About 5 a.m. Thursday, officers were sent to Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive "regarding a fatal hit and run traffic collision involving a bicyclist and a Ford F-250," Radus said in a statement.

They found the badly injured bicyclist in a brick planter on the north side of the street, Radus said. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

A short time after they were dispatched, officers received a call from a witness who had followed a green 1999 Ford F-250 westbound on Chapman near Berkeley Avenue that was missing a tire and still moving on a rim, Radus said.

The witness followed the driver to Delphine Place and Jacaranda Place, where the pickup's driver got out and ran away, Radus said.

"Late (Thursday) afternoon, the driver of the Ford F-250 contacted Fullerton PD Accident Investigators at the Fullerton PD Front Desk," Radus said. "After interviews and further investigation, Jonathan Ocampo, 21, (of) Anaheim was placed under arrest."

Anyone with information about the case, and anyone who may have captured the incident on video, was urged to contact Fullerton Police Accident Investigator J. Manes at 714-738-6812 or via email at joshua.manes@fullertonpd.org .

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.