Essential workers honored in Phenomenal Woman Award Celebration at SoFi Stadium

The YWCA of Los Angeles hosted an awards ceremony Tuesday night for thousands of "unsung sheroes" who have sacrificed and persevered throughout the pandemic.

Cedric the Entertainer and Salli Richardson co-hosted the 2022 Phenomenal Woman. Award Celebration and Concert at SoFi Stadium/YouTube Theater. The evening featured MC Lyte, as well as performances by Nelly, Robin Thicke, Chanté Moore and contemporary jazz saxophonist Mike Phillips.

The night honored 3,500 women considered essential workers who work in various industries including healthcare, the food industry, retail, non-profit organization, law enforcement, and education.

FOX 11’s Christine Devine was also honored with an award for her astonishing coverage during the pandemic.