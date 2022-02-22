2022 LA Pride Parade sets date, new parade route

article

The LA Pride Parade, canceled for the past two years, is returning and taking a new route in the community where the movement started.

The LA Pride Parade will be June 12 and centered in Hollywood, a shift from its traditional route in West Hollywood, it was announced Tuesday.

The LA Pride Parade, produced by Christopher Street West, has been described as the second-largest pride parade in the nation. It was canceled in 2020, in what would have been its 50th anniversary, because of COVID-19 precautions. The parade was canceled again in 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.

"LA Pride is thrilled to come together this year to commemorate the historic anniversary at the parade's first and original location," Gerald Garth, vice president of programs and initiatives, said in a statement. "As a mission-driven and community-centered non-profit organization, CSW recognizes that LGBTQ+ experiences of Los Angeles are broader than just one neighborhood. Considering feedback gathered since the pandemic began, we are committed to creating experiences and access to our entire community, including many of those who have been most underserved and underrepresented."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Pride plans in-person parade in June 2022 after 2-year hiatus due to COVID

CSW said it will release parade route, time and location details soon.

CSW said in a release it has a commitment to equity that includes a focus on generational, experiential and geographic diversity that will live beyond solely the month of June and into the year following.

"We considered many options for the parade, both traditional and progressive," Garth said. "Hollywood as the original historical location for the first Los Angeles protest 50 years ago was a natural choice to honor what Pride really means and where Pride will go in the future. We are continuing to work closely with the city and community stakeholders to confirm additional details that we look forward to sharing very soon."

Health and safety guidance as outlined by L.A. County health officials and the CDC will be followed during the parade.

Information about route, safety, security, float capacity, and further parade and programming will be available on www.lapride.org.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.