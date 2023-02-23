California storm: At least 8 injured in 20-car pile-up on 10 Freeway in Inland Empire

As a powerful storm arrived in Southern California making for slick roadways, at least eight people were injured in a 20-car pile-up on the 10 Freeway in Yucaipa.

The freeway was shut down in both directions in that section of San Bernardino County overnight. Officials said icy conditions were to blame after the area got hit with rain, snow and sleet.

On Highway 189, one of the steepest in the area, over two dozen vehicles became stuck after a multi-car pileup.

The area saw snow flurries overnight as low-elevation snow was expected in Southland, with snow levels potentially dropping to 1,500 feet when the storm hits its peak Friday and Saturday.

