2 women house-sitting for social media influencer zip-tied during Sherman Oaks home invasion robbery

Two women who were house-sitting for their boss were zip-tied during a home invasion robbery in Sherman Oaks overnight, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday at a multimillion-dollar home in the hills, just over a mile above the intersection of Ventura and Beverly Glen boulevards. The drive up to the home involves long and windy roads and investigators do not believe it was a random attack.

The homeowner is not only a social media influencer, but she is also the mother of the child of a well-known record producer who has worked for numerous artists including Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, and Justin Timberlake.

The victims told investigators they woke up to find three armed men pointing weapons at them, including a rifle and a handgun. They were then bound to the floor where the victims were zip-tied before the suspects proceeded to ransack the home.

The suspects also took the victims’ cell phones. It is currently unknown what else was stolen from the property.

Investigators said there were no visible signs of forced entry and believe someone was able to pick a lock.

After the suspects left the scene, the two victims waited for what they said felt like a long time before calling for help. The home does not have a landline, so the victims rang the home’s Ring doorbell camera that triggered the app on their boss’ phone. She was able to contact the Los Angeles Police Department from New York.

The three suspects were masked and a detailed description of them was not available.

No further information was immediately released.

This is not the first time someone with a high-profile status has been victimized in the San Fernando Valley in recent months.

In November, actor Terrence J escaped a follow-home robbery in Sherman Oaks and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley was held at gunpoint during a home invasion robbery in late October in Encino.

The investigation is ongoing.

