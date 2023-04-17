2 underaged boys facing murder charges in Anaheim

article

Two underaged boys were arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead outside an Anaheim restaurant.

Carleatis Richards was shot and killed overnight Monday, according to the Anaheim Police department. Officers were called to the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Ball Road just after 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found Richards with at least once gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers on the scene then spotted two people, both underaged boys, running from the area. Both boys were arrested on suspicion of murder and brought to the Orange County Juvenile Hall. Police said because of the suspects' ages no further information about them will be released.

Anaheim Police homicide detectives have asked anyone with information of the shooting to call 714-765-1900 or contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or occrimestoppers.org.