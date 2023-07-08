2 teens shot during party at Santa Monica Beach

Two teen girls were hospitalized following a shooting during a party in Santa Monica Saturday.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Santa Monica Beach, police said.

Officers responding to a call reporting a large party in the area heard multiple gunshots as the group began to disperse.

That's when they located the two shooting victims - a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl - both from Los Angeles, suffering gunshot wounds to their lower legs.

Both of the injuries were non-life threatening, authorities said.

Witnesses described the shooter as a man around 5'10" tall, with dreadlocks, wearing a black pants, white shirt, and black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SMPD’s detective unit during business hours at 310-458-8451, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.