2 teens riding e-scooter hurt after being involved in car crash in Orange

Two teenagers riding an e-scooter were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Orange.

What we know:

The Orange Police Department responded to the call of the crash on Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. near Hweres Street and Via Lardo Avenue.

The two teens, both believed to be 16-year-old boys, were not wearing helmets and were traveling the wrong way of the road when they got into a crash with a Tesla, police said.

The Tesla driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigations, police said.

What we don't know:

Police said the two boys are being treated for critical injuries, but both are expected to survive. Officials did not give further details on the teens' injuries.

It is unknown what prompted the teens to drive the wrong way.