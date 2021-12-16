DRAMATIC VIDEO: 2 teens crawl down building to escape deadly fire

Dramatic video shows two teens climbing out of a Manhattan high-rise window to escape a deadly fire.

One person was dead and several others were injured including in the apartment fire in the East Village.

The fire on the fourth floor at 118 Avenue D broke out at about 7 a.m. on Thursday. The teens shimmied down a conduit in the back of the building to safety.

Video of the harrowing escape showed each teen hang from a window that was spewing heavy smoke before swinging onto the long, yellow pipe running down the exterior of the building.

The boys were seriously injured.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Video of the harrowing escape in the East Village on Dec. 16, 2021, showed each teen hang from a window that was spewing smoke before swinging onto the long, yellow pipe running down the exterior of the building. (Credit: Justin Malpica via Storyful)

As many as 180 FDNY firefighters responded to the scene and were able to bring the flames under control about one hour later.

A total of eight people were injured, including four firefighters. One man died and another person suffered life-threatening injuries in the fire.

Firefighters were investigating the cause of the blaze. Several electric bicycles were found inside the apartment and they want to find out if they might have caused the fire.