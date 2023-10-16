2 shot, including a possible child, in Wilmington

article

A double shooting is under investigation in Wilmington Monday evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 1000th block of East M Street a little after 5 p.m. LAPD said a 50-year-old man and a second person were shot in the area.

According to a report from the City News Service, it is believed the second person shot may have been a 4-year-old boy. LAPD has not yet specified the age of the second person shot.

The conditions of the two people shot were not specified by officials. The suspected gunman remains on the run.