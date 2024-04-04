2 Powerball tickets worth $1.6 million sold in California

Feeling lucky?

No tickets matched all six numbers for the big jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot continues to swell. Right now, it's sitting at a whopping estimated $1.23 billion for Saturday night's drawing.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and the Powerball 15.

In California, two lucky tickets worth $1.6 million each were sold in the Golden State. One was sold at the Albertsons at 220 E. Bonita Ave. in San Dimas, and the other was sold at Oxnard Shores Bottle Shop at 1035 Harbor Blvd. in Oxnard.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Other tickets matching five numbers were sold in Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Washington, and two were sold in Massachusetts, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The jackpot, which now ranks as the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history , has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million of winning the top prize. Since the last player won the jackpot Jan. 1, there have been 40 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers and hitting it rich.

The $1.23 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for the next drawing Saturday night would be an estimated $595.1 million.

Good luck!

The Associated Press contributed to this report.