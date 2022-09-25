2 people struck by bullets in Lancaster

Authorities are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a person in a Lancaster parking lot, which wounded two other people nearby, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.

The two victims were hospitalized but are expected to survive, according to Lt. Clint Skaggs of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lancaster station.

The incident occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 45200 block of 10th Street West where two people were arguing. One of the men pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the man he was arguing with, authorities said, adding that the shots wounded two innocent bystanders instead.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of a doughnut shop, but Skaggs told City News Service that he could not confirm media accounts that a party — possibly a baby shower — was being held nearby.

The sheriff's Lancaster station urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 661-948-8466.