2-month-old baby found dead at home in Lancaster

Detectives are investigating the death of a 2-month-old boy found not breathing at a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched at 8:19 a.m. Sunday to a report of a child not breathing at a home in the 44000 block of Beech Avenue, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lancaster station.

Paramedics were dispatched to the home at 8:21 a.m. but did not take anyone to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department public information officer.

