2-month-old baby found dead at home in Lancaster

By CNS staff
Published  September 21, 2025 11:02pm PDT
Lancaster
City News Service
Baby found not breathing at Lancaster home

A death investigation is underway at a home in Lancaster involving a 2-month-old boy.

The Brief

    • A 2-month-old baby was found not breathing at a home in Lancaster.
    • No others were reported hurt.
    • As of this weekend, it is unknown if foul play was involved in the baby's death.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (CNS) - Detectives are investigating the death of a 2-month-old boy found not breathing at a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched at 8:19 a.m. Sunday to a report of a child not breathing at a home in the 44000 block of Beech Avenue, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lancaster station.

Paramedics were dispatched to the home at 8:21 a.m. but did not take anyone to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department public information officer.

No further information was immediately available.

