2 men shot dead in Mount Washington

Two men were shot and killed Thursday in Los Angeles' Mount Washington neighborhood and an investigation into the shooting is underway.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Northeast Division responded to 1460 Cliff Drive at 12:15 a.m. regarding reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victims with multiple gunshots wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Witnesses told the officers that a group of assailants approached the victims, shot them and drove away.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were called and pronounced the men dead at the scene, police said.

There was no suspect description.

The LAPD's Central Division is handling the investigation.