2 killed, 1 injured in horrific Pomona hit-and-run crash

Authorities were looking for the suspect that left two people dead and another critically injured in a gruesome hit-and-run crash in Pomona over the weekend.

The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Gary and Bonita avenues. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered an overturned SUV and three people trapped in the wreckage.

Officials declared the driver and front seat passenger, a man and a woman, dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Firefighters freed a third person from the backseat of the SUV. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Video from the scene shows the suspect's vehicle hit a tree on the sidewalk. A witness who rushed to render aid said he saw the driver suspected of triggering the crash run away.

SUGGESTED: Father pleads for driver to come forward after son dies in South LA hit-and-run

"Everything was chaotic," Pomona resident Bill Ryczek said. "There was another guy grabbing his backpack or duffel bag and making a run away from the scene."

Ryczek said he proceeded to chase the suspect into an apartment complex but lost track of him on Garey Ave. A description of the suspect was not released.

Additional witnesses or those with information on the deadly hit-and-run are asked to contact the Pomona PD.

